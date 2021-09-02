Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.