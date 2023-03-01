Voter ID Nebraska
Three Nebraska election officials (from left) Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, Seward County Election Commissioner Sherry Schweitzer and Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet listen to testimony at a public hearing in Lincoln at the state Capitol Wednesday on competing bills to address ways to enact a voter ID requirement approved by voters last November.

 Margery Beck/AP

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday on competing bills to address ways to enact a voter ID requirement approved by voters last November.

Nebraska became the 36th state to require a form of identification to vote with the successful referendum initiative, which was conducted in the wake of false allegations of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In January, Ohio enacted a strict voter photo ID law that takes effect this year.

