Retirement didn’t settle with Elsie Houdek very well and after two months, she moved to Hastings and opened a home decor shop named LC Gifts at 641 W. Second St.
Offering seasonal home decor including wall prints, floral sprays and centerpieces, she said it’s a way to be involved in the community and get out of the house.
“I get to meet all kinds of people,” she said. “It gives me someplace to go to every morning.”
While the downtown shop opened in November 2019, Houdek brought more than a decade of knowledge running a similar business in Norfolk.
It started out as a side hustle for her full time office job. She went to craft shows on the weekends, loading and unloading her supplies for the event before doing it all again to return home.
“A lot of things get broken when you haul them from place to place,” she said.
In 1995, Houdek decided to put her business into a store front in Norfolk. Her husband, Robert, had a lung disease that prevented him from going out in public as much since smoking was allowed indoors at the time and the smoke worsened his condition.
“I decided I’ll get him a shop and he can run that,” she said.
Houdek started making preparations for the storefront, but her husband ended up in the hospital about a month before the doors were set to open in November. Robert’s health deteriorated and he died shortly before the opening.
Despite the grief at the loss of her husband, Houdek continued with the shop’s opening. She had already lined up the building and found crafters willing to provide products on consignment. With only a month before Christmas, she knew the consigners wouldn’t have time to sell their wares anywhere else if she pulled the plug.
Without her husband to run the store, she had to hire help because she still had two other jobs at that point.
The shop was open about 12 years, Houdek said, though she was mainly involved in the paperwork rather than the day-to-day operations.
When she retired from her full-time work, she didn’t really have any other plans and her mind came back to that business.
Her daughter, Deb Houdek, lived in Hastings and suggested she set up shop in the downtown area in Hastings.
Decorating in a country chic style, Houdek opened LC Gifts in November 2019, just as the pandemic started. She said business is starting to get back on track now.
Houdek named the business LC Gifts as a play on her first name. She said the LC stands for Lots of Choices. She tries to find a wide variety of decor, clothing and other gifts to feature in the store, mostly made in or shipped from America.
“We provide unique gifts for customers,” she said.
