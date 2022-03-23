The 2021-22 Leadership Hastings class is seeking the public's help in providing help for children through Threads of Grace.
Threads of Grace is a nonprofit organization that provides five days' worth of clothing for children in foster care. The group estimates it costs about $200 to clothe an infant, $250 for a child and $500 to clothe a teenager for five days.
The Leadership Hastings group has a goal to collect enough money and donations to outfit at least 50 children.
The group is accepting donations of new clothing, with the tags left on, at all Hastings locations of Five Points Bank; the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 S. Burlington Ave.; Heartland Bank in Hastings, 3701 Osborne Drive West; Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.; and the 16th Street location of the Hastings Family YMCA, 1430 W. 16th St.
Monetary donations and donations through Amazon Smile also are being accepted. Monetary donations may be made through cash, checks or the Venmo app.
Checks should be made payable to Threads of Grace with "Leadership Hastings" in the memo line. Cash and checks can be dropped off at the chamber office. For Venmo purposes, the group's name is @ThreadsofGrace-NE.
