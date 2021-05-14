Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, provided an overview of the health department’s response to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic during a presentation to the League of Women Voters on Friday.
The coronavirus, later named COVID-19, was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.
The first case in the United States was discovered on Jan. 21, 2020. The first death due to the disease was reported Feb. 29. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the disease constituted a pandemic.
Bever said the South Heartland District Health Department began preparing mid-January of 2020, as surveillance staff began to monitor activity in China.
During that time, the health department was working closely with Hastings College to advise students and faculty participating in the school’s travel programs. They discussed what would be done in case of exposures and put a plan in place for quarantine if needed.
Hastings College ended up reporting a case of COVID-19 on March 18, 2020, but Bever said it didn’t cause significant concern.
“There was no additional spread because all those things were in place,” she said.
As the disease started spreading across the United States, Bever said the health department was inundated with phone calls of people reporting flu symptoms and asking if it could be the coronavirus. Staff had to receive additional training and stay current on the best practices being offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health department employees also started contact tracing for reported exposures in the area. In July, they began working with the state’s contact tracing team as well, which offered additional resources in times when the local department was overwhelmed. Bever said that support was useful in the fall of 2020 as cases spiked in the area.
As the availability of testing grew, the health department worked with long-term care facilities and food processing plants to get tests administered to get an idea of how widespread the disease was in the area.
The health department started collecting information about the spread of the disease in the area and created a dashboard on its website to share updated statistics with the community.
As of Friday, Bever said there have been 4,896 confirmed cases in the health district’s four-county area. There have been 91 confirmed deaths, putting the fatality rate in the area at 1.9%. That information and much more is readily available on the website.
“We are really proud of this dashboard,” she said.
Visits to South Heartland’s website spiked from 476 views in February 2020 to 26,191 in April 2020, as residents sought information about the pandemic. She said the website traffic has decreased during the yearlong pandemic, but it remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic times.
The health department also provided assistance as demand grew for personal protective equipment grew. At first, these supplies came from a cache previously set aside by the department, but later the local health department would help distribute supplies provided by the state and federal governments.
“It became a large operation for us to do that,” Bever said.
Between the beginning of March 2020 through April 27, 2021, South Heartland distributed 264,800 surgical masks, 51,000 cloth masks, 14,201 face shields, 2,945 goggles, 1,315 containers of hand sanitizer, 9,240 containers of wipes, 624,100 gloves, 179,841 gowns, 784 thermometers, 12 gallons of bleach, and three containers of Eco Lab Disinfectant.
The health department also was tasked with reviewing and approving plans for large gatherings of any type, such as weddings or graduations.
They worked closely with the governor’s office and state health directors to develop directed health measures for the area. Bever said there was a fine line to balance the restriction of liberties with trying to curb the spread of the disease.
While the health department has a process for enforcing health directives, she said they hadn’t been put into use on a communitywide basis.
“We had these things in place but haven’t had to use them,” she said. “We were ready. We had plans in place. We had experience from H1N1.”
The main difference from the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009 was the length of time the health department had to address the concern. Instead of a total of 19 months for H1N1, the coronavirus has entered its second year.
When a vaccine for COVID-19 became available in December 2020, Bever said the health department had to switch gears to assist with the process of vaccinating people.
“It was amazing to have something positive we could provide to people,” she said.
So far, she said about 41% of the eligible residents in the South Heartland area have been vaccinated. Around 47% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. Overall, 33% of the total residents have been vaccinated.
“Our goal is to have 70% or more vaccinated,” she said.
Those numbers don’t include people vaccinated through pharmacies or long-term care facilities since they go through other programs.
Bever said she was excited to learn that a vaccine was approved for children 12-18 years old because it will allow for a larger portion of the population to be inoculated.
Now, the concern is with variants of the coronavirus being found in the area. The main one found so far has been the B.1.1.7 variant, which often is called “the U.K. variant.” It has a higher transmissibility than the original virus, meaning it spreads more easily from person to person — and it can cause more severe illness.
“The sooner we get people vaccinated, the less chance we have of variants taking hold,” she said.
