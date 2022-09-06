LEBANON, Kan. — Organizers here are preparing for another huge mid-September day of activities as the countdown to Saturday’s Lebanon Bash 2022 continues.

The annual town festival begins early and ends late with a schedule that includes art and theater events, food and many other vendors, kids’ activities and adult games, a car show, the Miss US Center Pageant, a parade, four evening concerts and a fireworks show.

