LEBANON, Kan. — Organizers here are preparing for another huge mid-September day of activities as the countdown to Saturday’s Lebanon Bash 2022 continues.
The annual town festival begins early and ends late with a schedule that includes art and theater events, food and many other vendors, kids’ activities and adult games, a car show, the Miss US Center Pageant, a parade, four evening concerts and a fireworks show.
Nashville recording artist Kylie Frey will headline the evening concert with special guests the Charlie Hickman Band, Kaden Madden, and Gannon Fremin and CCREV. Gates to to the beer garden and concert arena open at 6 p.m.
Saturday starts early for runners and bicyclists taking part in the Race to the Center Half Marathon and riding events, which are organized separately from the Lebanon Bash but in coordination with it.
The half-marathon runners and riders complete a 13.1-mile route that begins at Fairview Cemetery north of Smith Center and follows country roads to the U.S. Geographic Center Monument west of Lebanon.
Other events include a 33-mile bicycle ride and a four-mile run that begins and ends at the monument marking the geographic center of the continental United States.
Activities in and around the town of Lebanon then unwind throughout the day, culminating with a parade at 5 p.m., concert gates opening at 6 and a fireworks show at 9:30.
The festivities wind up with a Sunday golf tournament at the Lebanon Golf Course starting at 9:30 a.m.
8 a.m.: Open golf all day
10 a.m.: Pickleball tournament
10:30 a.m.: Chainsaw artist
11 a.m.: Music demo with Marty Shipley and students (free)
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Rocket Lab exhibit/activity from Cosmosphere International SciEd Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, Kansas (free)
11 a.m.: Free pony rides for all ages
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendor market in Harmony Park
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Inflatables behind the Community Center. Free for all ages.
Noon: U.S. Center Car Show begins on Kansas Avenue. Same-day registration will be available near the Lebanon Christian Church. Entry fee.
Noon: Lebanon fire department Duck Pond fundraiser
12:30 p.m.: Giant puppets on the street
12:30 p.m.: Sarcasm & Calligraphy painting class, American Legion Hall (pre-registration by Sept. 1 was required)
1 p.m.: Trapshoot at landfill
1 p.m.: Big Bash Kids Fishing Tournament, Roush Pond. Prizes awarded.
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament begins in concert arena. Pre-registration is a must, and please arrive by 12:30 p.m. to confirm registration. Beer garden available during tourney.
1-4 p.m.: Sidewalk chalk art contest for all ages in Harmony Park. Chalk will be provided. Organizers are planning to take pre-registrations to gauge the likely number of participants.
1:30-4:30 p.m.: 3D archery course for kids and adults behind the AFLAC Building. This event is free with a come-and-go format.
1:30 p.m.: Miss US Center Pageant, Lebanon Community Center (registration begins at 10 a.m.)
2:45 p.m.: Kids’ puppet workshop
3 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull for ages 4-12. This is a state-qualifying event. Please arrive by 2:30 p.m. for registration. Trophies awarded.
4 p.m.: Puppet show, Community Center (free)
6 p.m.: Concert and beer garden gates open
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.