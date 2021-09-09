LEBANON, Kan. — Texas Country and bluegrass musician Kody West will be the featured performer at this year’s Lebanon Bash here Saturday.
Gates for the concert by West, also featuring Dylan Wheeler, Roger Cooper and Brock Wagoner, will open at 6 p.m. The beer garden will be provided by the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s Lebanon Bash is a daylong celebration that begins early with the Race to the Center half-marathon, bringing runners and bicyclists from Smith Center to the U.S. Center monument near Lebanon. The race begins 7:30 a.m.
New events this year include a pickleball tournament, tractor show and kids’ sidewalk chalk contest.
The celebration extends into Sunday with a morning golf tournament at the Lebanon Golf Course.
Here’s the hourly schedule for Saturday:
7:30 a.m.: Race to the Center
10 a.m.: Pickleball tournament for two-person teams. All ages welcome.
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Chainsaw artist
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food trucks (may close early if they run out)
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: U.S. Center Car Show on Kansas Avenue (entry fee)
11 a.m.: Kids’ tractor pull (participants should register at 10:30)
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Free inflatables for all ages behind the Community Center
11 a.m.to 5 p.m.: Dr. Goddard’s Modern Rocketry Program, featuring live demonstrations.
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Tractor show (free entry)
11:30 a.m.: Matt Baker comedy stunt show, Community Center
Noon to 2 p.m.: Big Bash Fishing Tournament on Roush pond
12:30 p.m.: Stonelion Theater presents “Starry, Starry Night” on the street near historic Community Hall
1 p.m.: Trapshoot at Lebanon City Landfill
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament in concert arena (entry fee) (early registrations were encouraged)
1-4 p.m.: Kids’ sidewalk chalk contest in Harmony Park
1:30 p.m: Kids’ puppet craft workshop in Community Center
2:30 p.m.: Music demo with Roger Cooper
1:30-4:30 p.m.: Kids’ and adults’ archery course behind Aflac building
4 p.m: Stonelion Puppet Show, “The Toy Box,” in historic Community Hall
5 p.m.: Parade down Main Street
6 p.m.: Gates open for concert
9 p.m.: Fireworks show between Dylan Wheeler and Kody West portions of concert
