Opening night in front of the grandstand at Adams County Fairfest 2022 pairs an up-and-coming country artist with a famous name in the country music world and another up-and-comer with a famous name in Hastings.
Ned LeDoux will share the stage with special guest Tommy O’Keeffe July 13. Gates open 7 p.m., with opening acts at 7:30 and the headliner at 8:30.
LeDoux was born in Kaycee, Wyoming — also the hometown of his father, Chris LeDoux, a world-class professional bareback rider who went on to become a country music star.
Ned joined his father’s road band, Western Underground, as a drummer in 1998. After Chris LeDoux died of cancer in 2005, Ned continued with the band.
He began writing solo material in 2015 and released his debut EP, “Forever a Cowboy,” the following year. His first full-length album followed in 2017.
To date, he has released four studio albums: “Forever a Cowboy” (2016); “Sagebrush” (2017); “Next in Line” (2019); and his newest, “Buckskin,” in March 2022.
Besides recording and touring, LeDoux has his own live show on Instagram with Big Das Lawrence.
LeDoux will be joined by Tommy O’Keeffe, a Nashville singer-songwriter who grew up in Hastings, driving pickups around town with his friends and listening to acts like Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Kip Moore.
In addition to his grandstand performance on July 13, O’Keeffe will play in the Fairfest beer garden the following night.
He performed covers and originals in bars and dance halls during his years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated in 2018, developing an affinity for Honky Tonk music from artists like Dwight Yoakam and Johnny Cash.
O’Keeffe moved to Nashville shortly after graduating from UNL and began performing at writer showcases and attending music events almost nightly on the local bar scene. He eventually was asked to co-host his own writer’s showcase, “Nashville Southerners.”
