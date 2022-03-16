International prize-winning organist Yunjung Lee will lead an evening of music, prayer, and scripture at a dedication and worship celebration service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. 9th Street.
Lee is a native of Busan, South Korea, and is pursing a master’s degree in organ performance at Southern Methodist University in Texas after earning her performer’s diploma at SMU Meadows School of the Arts in 2018.
Her performance will showcase the church’s new organ purchased in Fall of 2021 with funds donated by Edna and Jerry Snitker.
