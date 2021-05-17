The Hastings Public Library has announced in-person and virtual options for this year’s Summer Reading Program.
The Summer Reading Program will begin on June 1 with a virtual kickoff with Heartland Pet Connection and Start Over Rover.
“Summer reading is very important because it provides an incentive to families to continue reading together, and it promotes continued success in the classroom for the next school year,” librarian Kristy Hruska said.
Participants will be able to register on June 1 online at https://hastingslibrary.beanstack.com/reader365 or through the “Beanstack” mobile app by searching for “Hastings Public Library (NE).”
Participants will be required to register for each event at hastingslibrary.us, including story time. Participants also will receive confirmation regarding whether an event is virtual or in-person upon registration.
Story times will take place in the following locations:
• Mondays: Hastings Public Library Meeting Room
• Tuesdays: Bookmobile in a local park
• Wednesdays: Hastings Public Library Meeting Room
• Thursdays: Hastings Public Library Meeting Room
• Saturdays: Virtual Meeting on Facebook
HPL is also introducing a new program this summer. “Babies Before Hours” is designed for children ages 0-24 months and their caregivers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays at the library.
