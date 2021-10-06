Starting this week, various departments of the city of Hastings are getting into the festive spirit of Halloween with a variety of special events and activities.
The Hastings Public Library, Hastings Museum and city Parks and Recreation Department all have developed offerings in honor of the season.
The events begin Friday and continue throughout the month. Halloween is Oct. 31.
Here’s a rundown of what is planned:
Hastings Public Library
- Friday at 4 p.m.: Teentober — Coffee filter candy corn crafts for teens to create unique candy-themed decorations
- Saturday at 3 p.m.: PIXL Costume Workshop for visitors to use the 3D printer, laser cutter and heat press to create Halloween costumes
- Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.: PIXL Toilet Paper Pumpkin Crafts – Creating autumn décor with household items and fall fabric
- Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fall Showcase featuring everything the library has to offer, from books to music to the PIXLab and more.
- Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.: Craft workshop to build children’s mini Halloween piñatas
- PIXLab and craft workshops require prior registration at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/library.
Parks and Rec
- Friday: Halloween Light Fight participant registration is due. Judging for the spookiest houses will take place Oct. 18-31. Register online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/parks/halloween-lights-contest.html.
- Saturday 6-10 p.m.: Bronco Bash in Libs Park, near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue, includes a night of fun
- with pumpkin decorating, s’mores, and a Scarecrow Walk in the park. Pre-registration was required. However, an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus” will begin at dusk and is open to everyone.
- Oct. 9-25: Scarecrow Contest on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page. All are invited to vote for their favorites.
- Oct. 12-15: Pumpkin Painting/Carving Contest. Drop off a painted or carved pumpkin to the Recreation Community Center, 2015 W Third St., and it will be displayed beginning on Oct. 11. Voting for the best pumpkin runs from Oct. 12-15.
- Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.: Mummy/Son Date Night with carnival games, prizes and treats. Participants should come dressed in their favorite costumes. Register at https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/mummysondatenight.html.
Hastings Museum
- Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.: History on Wheels takes a dark turn, touring the places associated with an 1883 murder in Hastings.
- Oct. 28-30: Dead Things Tour is for visitors age 18 and up. The tours will highlight the most macabre items in the museum’s collection, and tickets can be purchased at https://hastingsmuseum.org/event/dead-things-tour-8/.
