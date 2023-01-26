David M. Shribman

David M. Shribman

MONTREAL — Maurice Richard. Saul Bellow. Mordecai Richler. William Shatner. Oscar Peterson. Colleen Dewhurst. Pierre Elliott Trudeau. Leonard Cohen. Mario Lemieux.

Since its founding as a missionary colony 380 years ago, this city has had many standout figures.

0
0
0
0
0