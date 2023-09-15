Hastings' annual Life Chain event opposing abortion will be Oct. 1 from 2-3 p.m.
The event draws hundreds of Christian laypeople and clergy from the Hastings area, who line the sidewalks along Burlington Avenue and Second Street in the form of a cross. According to a news release from organizers, the demonstration is meant as an expression of peaceful and prayerful solidarity with the message that "abortion is wrong and the church is opposed to the killing of pre-born children."
