The 2022 Life Chain event in Hastings expressing opposition to abortion has been scheduled for Oct. 2.
From 2-3 p.m., individuals will line the sidewalks of Burlington Avenue and Second Street, forming a “life chain” in the shape of a cross.
According to organizers, the Life Chain in Hastings draws hundreds of Christians and their clergy. They describe the event as “a stand of peaceful and prayerful solidarity by the Hastings community” conveying the message that “abortion is wrong and the church is opposed to the killing of pre-born children.”
Participants should plan to arrive by 1:45 p.m.
Editor/News Director
