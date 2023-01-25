Grand Central Terminal
Buy Now

The first Long Island Railroad train to arrive in Grand Central Station slows down as it enters the new annex in New York Wednesday.

 Seth Wenig/AP

NEW YORK — For decades, work on a massive rail project has been grinding 15 stories below the shuffling footsteps of millions of New Yorkers and beneath the East Hudson River and Manhattan skyscrapers.

After years of delays and massive cost overruns, the enormously expensive railway project shuttled its first passengers Wednesday from Long Island to a new annex in New York City’s iconic Grand Central Terminal.

0
0
0
0
0