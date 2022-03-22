Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.