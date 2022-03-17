Year after year in south central Nebraska, late winter’s slide into early spring brings thoughts of severe weather.
And, sure enough, in February 2020, employees of the South Heartland District Health Department could see storm clouds gathering on the horizon. They wondered what kind of trouble would find its way into the communities they serve in Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
But the storm they saw brewing wouldn’t bring hail, strong winds, torrential rainfall or tornadoes. Instead, it would afflict local residents with symptoms including headaches, fever, fatigue and breathing problems that could turn serious quickly. With no vaccine or proven treatment available, outcomes especially for the elderly and other vulnerable populations could be deadly.
The storm was being whipped up by the novel coronavirus, first identified in China in late 2019. The World Health Organization would declare the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to be a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.
The storm officially touched down in the South Heartland Health District on March 18 — two years ago today — when the health department announced the first known case of the viral infection in a resident had been confirmed through laboratory testing.
Since then, a cumulative 10,223 positive cases of the viral infection have been confirmed among residents of the four-county area. (Cases identified through at-home testing aren’t included in that count.) Nebraska death certificates have linked the demise of 142 district residents to the disease.
Business and social disruptions; lost school time for children and young people; feelings of loneliness and isolation, especially for senior citizens and those who live alone; and worsening mental health and substance abuse problems for the public at large have been among the related costs of the pandemic — to say nothing of ongoing health problems for individuals who survived the disease but now suffer from “long COVID.”
Through all the trouble, anxiety and uncertainty, the South Heartland department staff has soldiered on in collaboration with partnering agencies and organizations, helping constituents navigate a public health and safety challenge often called “unprecedented.”
Although COVID-19 remains a threat, health department employees hope the worst of the pandemic pain lies behind us. And, reflecting on all that has happened up to now, they are grateful to be working together and maintaining the community connections that have been key to the success of their work.
“I think our area has such a strong sense of community,” said Jessica Warner, South Heartland health surveillance coordinator and lead disease investigator. “That was amazing to me.”
History of planning
The South Heartland Health District was one of 16 multicounty health districts established following passage of the Nebraska Health Care Funding Act by the state Legislature in May 2001.
Within a few short months, public health threats including bioterrorism were in the public mind in a whole new way following the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. homeland.
Michele Bever, South Heartland’s executive director since 2007, served four years prior to that as the department’s public health risk coordinator, emergency response coordinator and disease investigator. She said federal funding that flowed to the department in the wake of the 2001 terror attacks helped South Heartland develop emergency response infrastructure for the region, forging partnerships with other agencies and stakeholders.
“In some ways we were ready (for COVID-19) because we had been doing emergency preparedness and planning since 9/11, really,” said Bever, who holds a doctorate in anatomy and neurosciences and also possesses an adjunct faculty appointment in the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health.
But whereas this area largely has been spared from the effects of other world health threats over the past two decades, involving such diseases as Ebola virus disease, avian influenza and H1N1 influenza (swine flu), the novel coronavirus — technically, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2 — made itself right at home in southern Nebraska.
In a recent interview, several South Heartland employees recalled the regular staff briefings they had in the days and weeks leading up to COVID-19’s arrival in the district — briefings that occurred daily long into the pandemic and now occur weekly.
Case numbers would be written up on a board, and Bever would share information she was constantly gleaning from a variety of sources. The staff then would push out preparedness guidance to stakeholders including chambers of commerce, even as information from federal, state and local sources continued to flow in and be updated.
Soon, most of South Heartland’s other work was put on hold so all effort could be given to COVID-19, with service urgently needed by health care providers, hospitals and nursing homes; public and private schools and colleges; faith-based organizations; businesses ranging from meatpacking plants to in-home day care providers; and the public at large.
“It very quickly became something that was bigger than many of us ever expected and involved a lot of transition in the fact that we all needed to know what to do,” Bever said. “We all needed to put in our all to manage it to the ability that we could and to make people as safe as we could and provide information as best as we could.”
She compared the challenge to “drinking from a fire hose.”
Staff members stepped away from ongoing projects and their usual areas of responsibility, including immunization and cancer screening efforts, to become part of the COVID-19 response.
“Everything (else) came to a screeching halt,” said Dorrann Hultman, a registered nurse and seven-year health department employee whose usual duties include overseeing the immunization and Every Woman Matters programs — noting that restrictions on gathering meant constituents couldn’t come to the office for such purposes, anyway. “It was a really big shift for me in that sense.”
Jean Korth, who joined the agency four years ago after working many years in the radiologic technology field, had been working as a part-time program assistant for chronic disease prevention.
With the arrival of COVID-19, she suddenly found herself working the phones constantly, answering questions, helping with monitoring and case investigations, and later in the pandemic working with constituents on reopening and event plans that required agency approval.
She credits Bever for her vigilance in monitoring events worldwide and bringing so much information to the staff early on, which helped employees jump into the COVID-19 response with both feet.
“I felt confident we knew what we were doing from the very beginning,” she said.
Calling back
Hastings restaurateur Jamey Hamburger, owner of Odyssey downtown and the recently opened Blue Fork Kitchen in Cimarron Plaza, remembers vividly his first call to the health department regarding COVID-19.
It was March 15, 2020, and he had met with some other downtown restaurant owners at the Back Alley Bakery to compare notes, share information and discuss how they could move forward safely.
“It was a Sunday,” he said with a chuckle. “We sat at a very large table.”
With safety for staff and patrons foremost on their minds, Hamburger said, the business owners determined it was time to begin communicating directly with South Heartland.
“On the 15th we decided somebody needed to call the health department and get the rest of the information,” he said.
Over time, Hamburger said, the questions and calls were numerous — sometimes more than one per day.
Discussion points ranged from quarantine and isolation requirements for sick or exposed staff members, to how to schedule staff for safety, to how to spread out diners to comply with state-directed health measures when they were in place.
“We wanted to err on the side of caution,” he said. “We were on the phone quite a bit.”
As the pandemic continued, changing guidelines and state-directed health measures brought more questions and more answers.
“I never left a voice message and didn’t have it returned within an hour,” Hamburger said.
Bever said the culture at the health department under ordinary circumstances is to have a staff member answer every incoming call and never have calls go to voicemail.
The department augmented its pre-COVID-19 staff of about 12 employees with part-time and volunteer workers to help manage the call volume, answer basic questions and route inquiries to the most appropriate person.
At the peak, the agency staff and volunteer roster numbered in the high 20s, Bever said. Paper message forms were used for referrals within the office.
Warner said at one point the department was fielding more than inbound 200 telephone calls per day while also pursuing dozens of case investigations with contact tracing.
(Earlier on, the outright scarcity of test kits had been the challenge, with doctors, hospitals and health department staff conferring case by case on which patients met the criteria even to be tested.)
Bever said another challenge was making sure staff members could sit in on all the relevant briefing calls that occurred each day to convey the latest information from regional, state and federal sources.
Rapidly changing information was a key concern for everyone, she said.
“We have a little mantra to ‘be first, be right, be credible,’ ” she said. “You didn’t want to be wrong, but you couldn’t wait till you had all the information to make decisions. You had to share what you know right now and be ready to shift gears when the information changed.”
Working out logistics for local drive-through testing events run by Nebraska Army National Guard personnel soon became part of the agency staff’s workload. By late spring, so did approving event plans for ballgames, weddings, modified county fairs and other in-person gatherings including the 2020 Nebraska state softball championships in Hastings.
Late-night media dispatches were issued by the health department on a daily or near-daily basis, providing the latest COVID-19 statistics and messages for the public explaining recommendations for masking, social distancing and other prevention steps.
Long-anticipated vaccines arrived at the health department in mid-December 2020 for distribution to vaccinators throughout the district. Since then, dozens of additional South Heartland news releases have explained vaccination priority phases, announced free vaccine clinics and exhorted everyone eligible to get their shots protecting against the virus and its variants.
While certain subjects around COVID-19 have become politically charged or otherwise divisive in society, Hultman said she believes most South Heartland constituents had confidence in information they were receiving from the health department from the earliest days of the pandemic.
“We really were a trusted source of information,” she said. “While the phone calls were at times overwhelming, it really felt like we were doing a great thing for our public to keep them informed.”
Bever credits staff members for their diplomatic way of engaging the public and discussing COVID-19 in a way that is factual but not confrontational or off-putting.
“I just like we have staff that are good at that, and that’s a skill you can’t really learn,” she said.
Collaborative approach
Adams County Emergency Management has been among the agencies and organizations coordinating closely with South Heartland throughout the pandemic. Director Ron Pughes credits Bever and her staff for freely sharing information with partners and working to keep their messaging to the public current and clear amid constantly changing circumstances.
Pughes said South Heartland communicated constantly with other agencies to find solutions to problems, even if a discussion needed to take place at 11 p.m., and took his and other agencies’ input into account when decisions were being made.
Because of that, he said, local leaders and public agencies could be unified, not divided, in their response to the pandemic — something that wasn’t the case in all jurisdictions.
“From an Adams County standpoint, it was a collaborative effort,” Pughes said. “I think it would have failed if it wasn’t.”
He calls South Heartland “a class act.”
Managing risk
Warner said that while area residents have had a range of personal opinions about masking, vaccines and other topics related to COVID-19, she has tried to emphasize risk mitigation — for example, helping employers think through the potential harm to their businesses, employees and families that could come from not taking adequate precautions against the spread of the virus.
“All those guidelines were created to protect the most people and potentially benefit the business in the long run,” she said.
With at-home rapid testing now widely available, Warner said, she hopes in the future COVID-19 will require less aggressive involvement from the health department, allowing more time for the agency to return to its other initiatives.
“It will be a matter of sequencing, just monitoring and sequencing and keeping a pulse on what is happening around the world, around the country, around the state, and handling it from there if we have a cluster of cases,” she said.
She and her colleagues agreed that what has been learned through the COVID-19 pandemic should make society better prepared for the next time a new or mutated pathogen threatens public health.
Bever said she’s been edified to see the innovation and creativity of South Heartland residents in solving pandemic-related problems, and that the health department’s connections to partners within and beyond the district have grown stronger over the past two years.
“There are lots of good people, and we’ll continue to work together to be healthy and to protect each other,” she said.
