Three priests of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln who have spent extended periods of time on administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct recently have been reassigned or have retired with restrictions placed on their public ministry.
Bishop James Conley has announced the developments through statements posted to the diocesan website.
The Rev. Thomas Dunavan was removed in March 2019 from his position as pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Falls City and chief administrative officer of Sacred Heart School there because of allegations of sexual misconduct and/or grooming dating back two decades.
According to a statement by Conley issued Oct. 8, the matter was turned over to civil authorities and the diocese commissioned an independent investigation. Dunavan was not charged with a crime.
Following consultation with the Vatican and hearing from the diocese’s ministerial conduct board, Conley has assigned Dunavan to do administrative work at the diocesan chancery and assist retired diocesan priests. The appointment is effective Nov. 8.
The Rev. Scott Courtney has been on administrative leave since September 2018 because of allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with an adult woman. Catholic priests take a vow of celibacy.
He served briefly as pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Roseland and Assumption Church north of Roseland in summer 2018, and from summer 2016 to January 2018 was pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Geneva and St. Mary’s Church in Shickley. He was assistant pastor of St. Michael’s Church in Hastings and worked in the Hastings Catholic Schools from 2002-05.
The allegations against Courtney were turned over to civil authorities. Like Dunavan, he has not been charged with a crime.
The bishop said Oct. 8 that after a professional evaluation and a period of personal renewal for Courtney and input from the ministerial conduct board, Courtney has been assigned to work next in ministry to prisons and to nursing and retirement homes, and to do administrative work at the chancery. His new assignment is effective Jan. 10, 2022.
On July 23, Conley announced that the Rev. Charles Townsend, who resigned as pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Lincoln in August 2018, had taken retirement status.
Townsend stepped down from the Lincoln pastorate in the wake of allegations involving a 19-year-old man and alcohol. State and local law enforcement investigated, and in May 2019 Townsend was found guilty of providing alcohol to a minor after pleading no contest.
Following the civil proceedings, the diocese investigated, and its findings were forwarded to the Congregation for the Clergy at the Vatican, which determined no “perpetual penalty” could be imposed on Townsend’s priesthood, Conley said.
Nonetheless, Conley imposed restrictions on Townsend’s public exercise of ministry, and Townsend now has retired.
Townsend served as assistant pastor of St. Michael’s Church in Hastings and worked in the Hastings Catholic Schools from 1993-95. He also spent time in the early 1990s around St. Cecilia’s Parish in Hastings as a priest and/or deacon.
The Diocese of Lincoln covers all of Nebraska south of the Platte River. Several priests of the diocese have stepped down or been removed from active ministry since 2017 for reasons that include admitted or alleged misconduct and/or personal issues.
