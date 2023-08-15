SHELBY N.C. — Lincoln East Carpet Land fell one win short of becoming Nebraska's first American Legion World Series champion in 84 years.
The Rugs fell 1-0 to League City (Texas) Post 554 in Tuesday's finale, ending a miraculous run.
Post 554 scored its lone run in the first inning, taking advantage of a leadoff walk and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that advanced the runner to third. A groundout later in the frame posted the game's only tally.
The Rugs outhit League City 6-4 in the contest, but couldn't get anything across against Texas starting pitcher Jacob Cyr, who finished with three strikeouts and a walk on 90 pitches in his complete game victory.
Carpet Land pitcher Carter Mick was equally effective as he struck out five in six innings.
East's chances to tie or take the lead were present throughout. But it failed to take advantage of a two-out double and walk in the third, left the tying run on third in the fourth, and couldn't move a one-out single in the sixth.
