A fire at a Windstream Communications data center in Lincoln on Saturday evening reportedly was responsible for around 12 hours’ disruption of 911 service in Adams County and three other counties in southeastern Nebraska.
Service was restored by Sunday morning, and 911 centers in the region are working with officials from the Nebraska Public Service Commission and Windstream Communications to prevent such an outage from occurring in the future, the Southeast 911 Committee said in a news release.
According to the news release, 911 centers in the region were notified about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that 911 service to the 911 centers would be going down due to a problem at a Windstream facility.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission identified the problem as being a fire at the data center.
The Southeast 911 Committee includes the 911 centers operated by the cities of Beatrice, Falls City, Hastings and Lincoln and by Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Johnson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Sline, Seward, Thayer and York counties. The Southeast region stretches from Hastings to the Missouri River and from the Interstate 80 corridor to the Kansas state line.
The 911 centers used various means to notify the public of the service disruption and provide alternate means to report emergencies.
Service in Adams, Gage, Otoe and Saunders counties was down, and other counties in the region may have experienced disruptions, as well.
Windstream technicians worked through the night to fix the outage, and all service was restored by midmorning Sunday. In Adams County, an alert went out on smartphones and other devices a little after 6 a.m., giving the all-clear.
In a news release of its own, the Public Service Commission said avoiding 911 service outages is paramount.
“The commission works closely with the local 911 centers,” said David Sankey, director of the state 911 Department. “Any investigation will look into what led to this disruption in 911 service and will focus on available backup systems and identifying solutions moving forward to mitigate future issues.”
