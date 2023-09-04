A fire at a Windstream Communications data center in Lincoln on Saturday evening reportedly was responsible for around 12 hours’ disruption of 911 service in Adams County and three other counties in southeastern Nebraska.

Service was restored by Sunday morning, and 911 centers in the region are working with officials from the Nebraska Public Service Commission and Windstream Communications to prevent such an outage from occurring in the future, the Southeast 911 Committee said in a news release.

