Climate Home Geothermal
A drill rig for a geothermal heat pump sits outside a home in White Plains, N.Y., May 8. A water-filled loop installed several hundred feet deep in your yard is used to either carry heat away from or into the house, depending on the season.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

Summers are famously humid in New York State, but life in the Maioli household has gotten more comfortable since the couple installed a new heating and cooling system — one that isn’t well known yet in the U.S.

“My wife is pretty happy because in the summer we can keep it to as cold as we like,” typically 69 or 70 F, said Joe Maioli, in Ontario, New York. In 2021, the couple installed a geothermal or ground source heat pump.

