LINCOLN — Good afternoon from Memorial Stadium.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is here — finally. After a six-month wait, there will be two college volleyball matches played inside an outdoor football stadium.
Oh, yeah, and it's expected to be in front of 90,000-plus fans.
Sound crazy to you? Sounded crazy to me.
Hello. I'm Will Reynolds, the Tribune's sports editor, and I'm here to witness — and somehow put into words — the madness about to ensue over the next several hours.
This live blog will be a real-time tracker of my thoughts and experiences as an event unlike any other — maybe the largest women's sporting event ever — unfolds in front of our eyes. More on that later, when attendance numbers become official after the second set of the main showcase game between the Huskers and Omaha Mavericks.
Reminder for those not able to secure a ticket, the games are televised.
The undercard best-of-three exhibition match between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State, both volleyball powers in the Division II ranks, begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be shown on Nebraska Public Media or here.
The Wildcats are ranked fourth to start the season, and the Lopers are 16th. The D-II regular season starts Friday.
No. 4 Nebraska and Omaha will have first serve at 7 p.m., with the match being shown on Big Ten Network.
No promises to how frequent these updates will come across. But I'll do my best to describe the scene.
3:30 p.m.: Gates are open. My weather app tells me it's 86 degrees in Lincoln — the temperature feels much hotter on the field, though I am typing this from the air-conditioned press box. Heading down to the field in about 45 minutes.
3:49 p.m.: Fans are filing in at a steady pace. I'm interested to see how full the stands get for this first match. Nebraskas love their volleyball. Wouldn't surprise me to see this place close to full at first serve, but doubtful with the workday.
Some questions have been answered as far as standing room tickets. Students appear to have free roam of the tiles protecting the turf. There is a fence barrier, but it'll be interesting to see how navigating through the bodies goes.
East Stadium is going to roast for most of this event. Guessing it won't be until midway through the Nebraska-UNO match before the sun sinks behind West Stadium.
4 p.m.: I meant to preface this by saying I attended two — yes, two — Taylor Swift concerts on her first U.S. leg of The Eras Tour. So, I've seen some big crowds this summer — in Kansas City (July 7) and Seattle (July 23).
My friend Tony Chapman asked me for a comparison of the concerts and #VolleyballDayinNebraska. All I know is I will have a voice after tonight.
4:17 p.m.: I am courtside for the UNK-Wayne State match, set to start at 4:30 p.m. Sunscreen is on. Sunglasses are out. We've got marching bands and students — lots of students.
Shadows are going to be an issue for hitters on the left pin (north end) and right pin (south end). Expecting a healthy amount of attacks to come from the opposite pins and maybe a good bunch of quicks over the middle.
4:35 p.m.: Intros are done. Game time. Who are the fans going to cheer for???? Just that the sport is being played on the stage???
Minden native Jensen Rowse is playing for UNK. She is a redshirt junior.
4:36 p.m.: UNK scores the first point of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
4:40 p.m.: This feels like something of Olympic-caliber. I feel like I'm in Rome or something watching a game inside the Coliseum.
4:42 p.m.: When asked to estimate the crowd size at this very moment, Doug Duda swung his head around and quipped: "This looks like the fourth quarter of a game we're down 28 (points) in." That's of course referring to the Nebraska football team, which has lost well more than it has won the last several years.
Anyway, it's filling in slowly but surely. Folks should be getting off work and making their way here to get this stadium toward capacity.
UNK was up early, now it's 17-14 Wayne State.
5:02 p.m.: Wayne State wins the first set 25-17. Reminder this match is a best-of-three.
Lopers were up 7-1 early; outscored 24-10 to end the set. Serve reception struggled.
5:11 p.m.: The shadow of West Stadium is creeping onto the floor. It's about 1/4 shaded. Kind of like a baseball pitcher throwing from the mound in the sun to home plate in the shade.
5:33 p.m.: Wayne State wins the second set 25-17. The teams will play a third set to 15 points after a 10-minute break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.