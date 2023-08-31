NEWARK — Living history activities are planned for Labor Day weekend at Fort Kearny State Historical Park near here.
Living history demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, with special activities on Sunday afternoon. Re-enactors will be at the part to discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days.
The cannon will be fired at 2 p.m. each day, and a special, additional night firing is planned for sunset on Sunday.
Visitors to the park will be able to explore exhibits and the reconstructed buildings, including the stockade, grounds, powder magazine and blacksmith/carpenter shop.
Fort Kearny State Historical Park is west of the unincorporated village of Newark, on the site of the fort operated by the U.S. Army from 1848-71.
The park is on State Link 50A three miles west of Nebraska Highway 10. That location is 10 miles north and three miles west of Minden.
A valid Nebraska state park vehicle permit is required for park entry, and admission to the grounds of the fort is additional. One-day and season vehicle permits are available for purchase at the park visitor center.
For more information call the park office at 308-865-5305.
