NEWARK — Living history activities are planned for Labor Day weekend at Fort Kearny State Historical Park near here.

Living history demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, with special activities on Sunday afternoon. Re-enactors will be at the part to discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days.

