The 2022 Hastings/Juniata CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for Oct. 9.
The event begins 2 p.m. at Heartwell Park. Participants should meet at the corner of Forest Boulevard and California Avenue.
In 2021, 32 walkers raised more than $5,888.45 through the Hastings/Juniata event. For this year, organizers have set a goal of 50 walkers and $6,000 to help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger.
The money goes to support local food pantries, food banks and meal sites around the United States. A portion of funds raised from the local Hastings/Juniata event will go to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
More than 1,000 communities around the United States will have interfaith CROP Hunger Walks this year. The theme is “Ending hunger one step at a time.” Many of the walkers will be wearing special T-shirts to express their solidarity with individuals around the world who have to walk to live, as well as with the millions served by local food and feeding programs.
To register in advance for the Hastings walk, visit www.cwsglobal.org, pull down under “Take Action” on the menu bar to “CROP Hunger Walk,” then click on the Hastings button on the locator map.
Walkers wanting to help also are welcome to just turn out at the park on Oct. 9.
