The city of Hastings may not have heard a final decision yet from developers of Breechblock LLC, but local officials say the project is at the “5-yard line.”
That is how Michael Krings described progress on that project during a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Hastings Public Library.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved an ordinance at their April 22, 2019, meeting authorizing the sale of 144.45 acres of city property just west of the Whelan Energy Center, which is commonly referred to as the “forest property” due to the large number of trees growing there, to Breechblock Renewables LLC of Oklahoma for $1.
Breechblock Renewables plans to build a renewable diesel production facility at the Hastings site along East U.S. Highway 6.
Krings received a question about the pine trees cut down at that site. Many of those cut trees remain piled there.
“It got really, really quiet, the discussions on that during last year,” Krings said. “I don’t know if it was COVID-related or not. But I can tell you that in January, February this year it ramped up pretty good, discussions of where they’re at and what’s going on.”
The discussions have been positive, he said.
“Positive in the sense that something is going to happen; that there will be a development — that a new company will come to town,” he said. “I’ve been told we are at the 5-yard line.”
If the project happens it will be a substantial investment in the Hastings area.
Krings said it is a large enough project that even spending a few hundred thousand dollars to clear some trees is a small percentage of the estimated total cost.
“I think they are trying to be as ready to go forward when that decision is made as possible without getting too far ahead of themselves,” he said. “I think they felt like, ‘If we get out there and get some trees removed and get some site prep done that’ll put us in a good position if this position ever moves forward and still not enough of an investment that we feel like we’re committed to it,’ ” he said.
That action is a good sign, Krings said.
“To me it spoke volumes to where they’re at,” he said. “If they were 50/50 they probably wouldn’t have spent a whole bunch of money removing trees and getting people out there.”
Mayor Corey Stutte said he thought the company had a contract to haul away the trees, but the actual removal just hasn’t occurred yet.
“Michael’s right,” he said. “It’s been nothing but positive from this company.”
Estimates about the initial investment have increased substantially, Stutte said. When the council approved on July 8, 2019, an electric service agreement with Breechblock Renewables, Stutte said then Breechblock was looking to potentially make a $150 million to $200 million investment in the Hastings community leading to “probably over 60 jobs with an average salary over $60,000 to $70,000.”
“Now it’s probably more in the $300 million range,” he said Saturday. “They are talking about some pretty specific employees they will need out there that need to have some scientific backgrounds when it comes to chemistry and those sorts of things.”
Stutte said Nebraska state officials are excited about the potential of the project because it would use inputs from agriculture producers.
“We feel very good about it, but until they actually pull the trigger we’re just going to have to wait a little longer on it,” he said.
