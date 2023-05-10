Superintendents
Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, speaks as Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott (left) and the Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrator of Hastings Catholic Schools (right) listen during a Community Connections forum Wednesday at the YWCA of Adams County.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

In the midst of Teacher Appreciation Week, the leaders of Hastings’ three pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade school systems had strong words of praise Wednesday for the faculty and staff members who serve students throughout the community and surrounding area.

From teachers and paraprofessionals to food service personnel, custodians and bus drivers, all school employees deserve thanks and respect for their efforts on behalf of young people, said the chief executives of Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central Public Schools and Hastings Catholic Schools.

