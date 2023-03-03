Three local singer-songwriters will have the full musical ensemble of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra at their beck and call for one afternoon in a special one-of-a-kind concert experience slated for 4 p.m. March 11 at the Masonic Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave.

Emily Dunbar, Hannah Jensen-Heitmann and Peter Lainson will perform sets featuring arrangements created by Brian Shaw, a former trumpet professor who currently plays trumpet with several orchestras, including Dallas Winds and Bayton Rouge Symphony.

