Three local singer-songwriters will have the full musical ensemble of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra at their beck and call for one afternoon in a special one-of-a-kind concert experience slated for 4 p.m. March 11 at the Masonic Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings Ave.
Emily Dunbar, Hannah Jensen-Heitmann and Peter Lainson will perform sets featuring arrangements created by Brian Shaw, a former trumpet professor who currently plays trumpet with several orchestras, including Dallas Winds and Bayton Rouge Symphony.
Byron Jensen, HSO conductor and artistic director, will conduct the performance, which he is rehearsing with the orchestra and musicians using arrangements delivered by Shaw in their entirety on Feb. 19.
"This is truly a special event," Jensen said."That Brian completed all of these arrangements in about five months is an impressive feat.”
Tickets for the show are available at the door for adults. Students and HSO season ticket holders will be admitted free.
Shaw's involvement in the project was solicited by Louie Eckhardt, chair of the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre. Eckhardt served as an adviser and trumpet professor to Eckhardt during his time as a doctoral student at Louisiana State University.
"This was a fun project," Shaw said. "For me, the first challenge was doing my best to make sure that I captured each song faithfully and in the spirit the artists intended. I'm also a pretty busy freelance trumpet player and teacher in the Seattle area with a family … so finding time to write 10 large-scale arrangements of songs I'd never heard before I started writing was tough. I'm very happy with the work that we all did together.
"I really enjoyed working with each of the artists. We spoke over Zoom and on the phone a couple times, and they each sent me emails containing their lyrics and digital files of their music. My hope is that they have a great experience getting to share their music with the HSO and audience."
That he finds himself enamored by the tunes after completing the project speaks volumes to just how successful it turned out to be for both composer and artists involved.
"You want to highlight and enhance (each) person's appearance without getting in the way of their innate beauty," he said. "After spending so many hours with this music, I find myself humming these tunes to myself in the same way a Top 40 song from the radio becomes an earworm. That's how good these songs are."
For Lainson, whose guitar music on multiple social media sites through Spotify the past 3 1/2 years continues to reach hundreds upon thousands of listeners each month, having his music set to orchestral arrangements has been a dream come true, he said.
Listening to Shaw's arrangements with his wife, Pamela, brought the veteran musician to tears, he said.
"I've been writing music for over 50 years now, and one fantastic dream I had was to join my songs with an orchestra," he said. "People like James Taylor and Paul Simon get to do that, not me. It just doesn't happen. It's an otherworldly notion.
"When I first started singing and simulating it live, it was overwhelming how beautiful it was. The music is very personal to me, and Brian's work is just unbelievable. It's about that vibe and meaning the orchestration of various instruments brings to each song in an appropriate and serving kind of fashion."
Lainson will be accompanied solely on piano for one of his four selections by Holly Jones, a pianist friend from Oklahoma who collaborated with him on a Spotify project.
For Dunbar, performing with the orchestra represents a rise in scale of epic proportions.
Having played her original folk music both solo and accompanied by small bands, she is humbled by the opportunity to share her songs in a format she has never explored before.
"It's an opportunity of a lifetime," she said. "This concert is a great way to bring together a diverse group of musicians and hopefully a diverse group of music fans. There are so many with big ideas and the gumption to execute those ideas. This concert is evidence of that."
Both Jensen and his daughter are excited to be working together on a project, particularly in the wake of the conductor's pending retirement from HSO at the end of this season.
While the pair played together in 2009 when Jensen-Heitmann was a Young Artist winner playing a piano concerto in 2009, this show will be their first together showcasing the singer-songwriter's own music.
"For both of us this performance is more personal because it involves her music, her creativity, to a large extent her arrangements, and obviously a kindred heart that speaks of love, social justice, and connectivity," he said.
