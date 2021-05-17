GRAND ISLAND — Seven Tribland teams were represented at the Class D, District 1 tournament at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.
Franklin came out on top in both the individual and team title races. The Flyers had a team score of 352, which was eight strokes better than St. Cecilia’s second-place team score of 360. Thayer Central finished third with a score of 383.
The Flyers’ Levi Lennemann took the individual title as he shot an 81. STC’s Luke Landgren finished runner-up with an 84 and Thayer Central’s Logan Weidel finished third with an 86.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty good,” said Franklin head coach Adam Boettcher. “We were right around where our averages are. We had a couple of kids that even did a little bit better. It was good to see Levi (Lennemann) get down to 81; it really put himself into position to give himself a chance at state.”
STC made its day worthy, as the Bluehawks finished second overall and had three golfers medal. Landgren led the Bluehawks with an 84. Matthew Boyd finished sixth with an 90 and Ethan Bright tied for 10th with a score of 91.
“We have came a long way from the beginning of the year where we were plus-400 and now to shoot your best of 360 is pretty sweet,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “For Luke (Landgren) I’m really excited, but also for everyone else on the team. To have three people medal and get second as a team it makes it a great feeling to have.”
“I started the day out okay. I started off with a bogey on the first hole that kind of put me down but I shot par on the last four holes,” said STC’s Luke Landgren. “I think the first four holes on the back nine wasn’t the best I hit. I had a double and a triple bogey but thankfully I ended well with one under on last five holes.”
The Class D state tournament will be held at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Team Results
Franklin 352, STC 360, Thayer Central 383, Lawrence-Nelson 390, Red Cloud 391, Blue Hill 396, Pleasanton 401, Friend 408, Axtell 452, Heartland Lutheran 502, BDS 533, Deshler NTS, Lewiston NTS, Silver Lake NTS, Exeter-Milligan NTS
Individual Results
Levi Lennemann, Franklin, 81; Luke Landgren, STC, 84; Logan Weidel, Thayer Central, 86; Jacob Harrison, Franklin, 89; Frank Filipi, Friend, 90; Matthew Boyd, STC, 90; Spencer Wentworth, Franklin, 91; Dominique White, Axtell, 91; Henry Seeman, Blue Hill, 91; Isaak Grube, Franklin, 91; Ethan Bright, STC, 91
Qualifying Teams
Franklin, 352
Levi Lennemann 81, Jacob Harrison 89, Isaak Grube 91, Spencer Wentworth 91, Gregory Boettcher 102
STC, 360
Luke Landgren 84, Matthew Boyd 90, Ethan Bright 91, Graham Daly 95, Noah Daly 99
Thayer Central, 383
Logan Weidel 86, Brennan Harms 96, Joel Kayser 97, Gunner Mumford 104, Andrew Engle 106
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.