World Day of Prayer March 3
Hastings and Juniata Church Women United will celebrate World Day of Prayer March 3 at First Christian Church, 1201 Sheridan Drive.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
The 10 a.m. service will be preceded by a coffee at 9:30. The public is invited.
The theme of this year's worship service is "I Have Heard About Your Faith," inspired by Paul's letter to the Ephesians. Taiwanese women call the group to worship and share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experience of God's love.
Speaker will be Tammy Stuhr of Central City, an author, motivational speaker, trainer and personal coach to empower people to reach their goals. She is the author of a newly released children's book, "Jax Dreams of Heaven."
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement begun by Christian women of many traditions who come together each year to observe a common day of prayer on the first Friday in March.
