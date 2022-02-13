Souper Sunday
South Central Nebraska Right to Life is holding a fundraiser to support a pro-life billboard presence in Hastings Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds community service building.
Homemade chili or chicken noodle soup and dessert will be available for pickup or drive-through.
A free-will offering with a suggested minimum donation of $10 per quart of soup will be taken.
For more information, call Joan Primrose at 402-469-6335 or email info@SCNRTL.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.