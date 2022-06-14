Maya Beasley was 1,300 miles from home on Tuesday, but she was right in her element.
She strode the fairways of Lochland Country Club like it was any of the golf courses she frequents in North Carolina and played the Hastings course like she knew it just as well.
Beasley turned in the lone score under par during the U.S. Girls' Junior qualifying round and by virtue earned the only qualifying spot from the event for the national tournament next month in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
"I get to play with the best girls in the country and I'm just so excited," Beasley said after firing a 71 on Lochland. "I'll get to tee it up and see where I stand and hopefully win there, too."
Beasley's win on Tuesday never seemed in doubt. She maintained an even score for the first 15 holes while the 16 other competitors fluctuated on the leaderboard.
The native New Yorker now residing in Pinehurst, N.C., did bogey twice on the front nine but paired them with birdies.
She birdied No. 16 — with a fist pump to follow — and finished with two more pars to complete the round one under the par of 72.
"I just tried to keep it real simple today," she said with a smile.
As others have coined it, Beasley played "boring" golf, meaning lots of pars were scored, nothing too flashy.
And it earned her mother, who was in attendance Tuesday, the responsibility of arranging travel plans to Kentucky in a month.
Will they drive or fly?
When posed with the question near 18 green, mom was caught off guard. She had not been keeping track of Beasley's score.
"What's she at?" mom asked.
As Beasley buried the par putt on the final hole, she led second place by three strokes. And that's where she finished ahead of Coloradan Madeline Bante and Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas, who were both 2-over par.
Bante earned the rights as first alternate qualifier in a playoff over Kolbas.
Beasley said practice made perfect on Lochland.
The Beasley mother-daughter duo flew to Omaha on Sunday, drove west to Hastings for a nine-hole primer, and played another nine holes on Monday afternoon.
"I definitely needed a practice round out here," Beasley said with a laugh. "It's tough out here. Lochland did a great job with the golf course."
One thing Beasley is glad she tested out? The rough.
"It really grabs your clubs, so that was something for me to adjust to," she said. "Some of the holes I didn't hit driver on, so the biggest adjustment was knowing when to hit 3-wood and be confident with my irons coming in."
Believe it or not, this was Beasley's second trip to Nebraska. Her first visit was to the University of Nebraska Medical Center on a prospective college visit.
She opted for a golf scholarship to the University of Richmond in Virginia. First, she's got one more year of high school.
Jenna Madden of McKinney, Texas, led the field at 1-under through 11 holes but went 7-over on the final seven holes to slip all the way to seventh place.
Kolbas was even after nine, with two birdies to match two bogeys, but bogeyed the 11th, 14th and 15th before birdieing the 18th.
Bante shot twin 37s to card her 74. She began and ended with birdies. She also birdied No. 10.
Rounding out the top five were Elkhorn's Emily Karmazin (3-over) and Iowan Eden Lohrbach (4-over).
Karmazin's missed par putt on an uphill six-footer on No. 16 proved costly in terms of potentially being an alternate.
The U.S. Girls' Junior is July 18-23 at The Club at Olde Stone.
