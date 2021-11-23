As families gather to count their blessings for the year, the pandemic and the way nearly every aspect of life has been affected still looms in people’s minds.
Many events, including family gatherings, were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year, many have been brought back, but often with a lower attendance.
Mayor Corey Stutte said people are easing their way back into social gatherings after a year of being away.
“I think people are continuing to do what makes them feel comfortable,” he said. “I don't think we are at pre-pandemic levels in terms of attendance at events, but that is because people are taking individual responsibility and taking part in events that they feel comfortable participating in.”
While the development of the vaccine against COVID-19 has improved community life compared to a year ago, Stutte said people are still being impacted by the pandemic.
“I think science is a wonderful thing and it is clear that access to the vaccine has improved things over the past year,” he said. “It has allowed a sense of pre-pandemic normality, with an understanding that we aren't out of the woods yet.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the community’s support for local businesses, which Stutte said has remained strong over the last two years.
“I think the past two years — and this past year especially — have shown that we have a resilient community that is willing to support our local businesses and each other,” he said. “The pandemic has changed a lot of the way that we interact at work and in our social lives, but it hasn't changed how our citizens support our community and believe in it.”
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, said the development of the vaccine helped encourage shoppers back into stores.
“Businesses are doing everything they can to get shoppers into their stores but it is a slow return,” she said. “This Saturday will be a good gauge on what the holiday season may be like with Shop Small Saturday events going on all over town.”
Sales tax reports indicate there’s been an increase in nearly all counties in the state, but Shafter said they aren’t sure if that is due to more people making purchases or due to the rising cost of materials needed to produce items.
“It will be interesting to see just how much the increase will be from last holiday season to this holiday season,” she said. “These reports are usually two months behind, so it will take a while to get the data.”
Along with increased sales, the state’s unemployment rate is at a historical low of 1.9%.
Shafer said the local unemployment rate matches the state numbers.
If someone is looking for a job in Hastings there is no reason they couldn't find one,” she said. “In the upcoming months, the Chamber will be looking at ways to address the staffing shortage. It's every community's number one problem.”
