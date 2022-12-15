OMAHA — Claire Chaussee led three Louisville hitters in double figure kills with 25 Thursday night and the Cardinals advanced to their first-ever national championship match with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2 win over Pittsburgh at the CHI Health Center.

Anna DeBeer added 15 kills and Aiko Jones 12 to help Louisville become the first team from the Atlantic Coast Conference to reach the national volleyball final. The Cardinals will play top seed Texas in Saturday’s championship match.

