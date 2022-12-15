OMAHA — Claire Chaussee led three Louisville hitters in double figure kills with 25 Thursday night and the Cardinals advanced to their first-ever national championship match with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2 win over Pittsburgh at the CHI Health Center.
Anna DeBeer added 15 kills and Aiko Jones 12 to help Louisville become the first team from the Atlantic Coast Conference to reach the national volleyball final. The Cardinals will play top seed Texas in Saturday’s championship match.
Louisville was a semifinalist last season and entered the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, with an undefeated record before losing to eventual national champion Wisconsin.
The Cardinals won the season rubber match with Pitt on Thursday, having split their two matches during ACC play which meant a shared conference title.
Coached by former Husker player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, Louisville had lots of red behind it with 16,735 fans in attendance. Busboom Kelly now has an opportunity to become the first female head coach to win a national title and it would be her third inside the same Omaha venue (Qwest Center, CenturyLink Center, CHI Health Center).
The Cardinals came out with a fury in the decisive fifth set, scoring the first eight points. Four were blocks by Phekran (PK) Kong, who finished with a hand in 11 blocks.
Pittsburgh scored only twice in the final game. The Panthers were led by Courtney Buzzerio’s 13 kills and Serena Gray’s 10.
A kill by Louisville’s Amaya Tillman sealed the match.
