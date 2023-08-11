APTOPIX Packers Bengals Football
Buy Now

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday in Cincinnati.

 Michael Conroy/AP

CINCINNATI — Jordan Love and Sean Clifford showed they can both move the Green Bay Packers’ offense, at least in an early test against a leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense with few starters on the field.

Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals 38-19 in the teams’ preseason opener on Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a lofted a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown.

