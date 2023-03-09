In Nebraska, 71% of counties are without a hospital or OBGYN, according to a March of Dimes report in 2020 titled, "Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Throughout the U.S."
Under LB626’s proposed abortion ban, if a woman experiences loss of amniotic fluid or extreme bleeding, she first must make it to an emergency room, second she must meet hospital lawyers.
She will not receive doctor recommended standards of care until her health is deteriorating aggressively enough or until she am on the brink of death, according to a an August 2022 article by Eric Ferrer in Duke Today, "Abortion Bans Straining Health Care System, Medical Experts Say."
If she is 1 of 6 women raped in this country, and fails to convict her rapist in court, and a fetal heartbeat is detected, LB625 would dictate that her health and body are now solely for incubation.
Abortion bans prioritize the development of a fetus the size of a blueberry over women’s health. Abortion bans have caused the maternal mortality rate in Texas to double. This rise is not due to unsafe or illegal abortions, it is due to inadequate care for pregnant women, according to a December 2022 article in Commonwealth Fund titled, "The U.S. Maternal Health Divide: The Limited Maternal Health Services and Worse Outcomes of States Proposing New Abortion Restrictions ."
Over the past century, women have shared evolving stories, needs and private sorrows, while anti-abortion sentiment remain the same; that their crusade will stop at nothing to prevent the termination of a fetus; even through forced, violent, debilitating, and incestual pregnancies.
Nebraska should be raising our standard of care, providing care to the abandoned women of abortion ban states, and engaging in civil discussion on this issue at home, at work and at church.
Apart from the League of Women Voters, how many Nebraskans align themselves, through silence or support, with state leaders who are right now pushing an abortion ban, when there is evidence that abortion bans harm pregnant women?
Abortions by societal or economic coercion, or other medical necessity are not elective, and you don’t get to choose my trauma.
Without apologies, I say my health and my family’s needs are effectively weighed between myself and my doctor alone.
