In Nebraska, 71% of counties are without a hospital or OBGYN, according to a March of Dimes report in 2020 titled, "Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Throughout the U.S."

Under LB626’s proposed abortion ban, if a woman experiences loss of amniotic fluid or extreme bleeding, she first must make it to an emergency room, second she must meet hospital lawyers.

