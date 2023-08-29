JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Through fundraising efforts, the Lovewell Lake Association is sponsoring a fireworks display Sunday at Lovewell State Park here in memory of Jim Reiter, a longtime Lake Association volunteer.
The display is scheduled to begin at dusk, about 8 p.m., at the Cedar Point Boat Ramp in the state park.
Individual fireworks are prohibited in all areas of Lovewell State Park and Wildlife Areas, including the Twin Coves trailer area and the Lovewell Cabin area west of the state park.
A vehicle permit is required for entrance to the state park. Call the park office, (785) 753-4971, for more information.
The Lovewell Lake Association sponsors a fireworks show each year strictly by donation and fundraising efforts. Donations can be mailed to Lovewell Lake Association, c/o Kim Wiesner, PO Box 472, Concordia KS 66901.
