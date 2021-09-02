JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Continuing a new tradition that began a few years ago, the Lovewell Lake Association will present a fireworks display at Lovewell State Park here Saturday.
The show will begin at dusk, or around 8:15 p.m., at the Cedar Point Boat Ramp. The rain date is Sunday.
In years past, fireworks shows were presented at Lovewell on or around Independence Day. More recently, the Lovewell Lake Association has raised money for a show on Labor Day weekend.
Individual fireworks still are prohibited in all area of the state park and wildlife area, including the Twin Coves trailer area and the Lovewell Cabin area west of the state park.
A valid Kansas state park vehicle permit is needed for entrance to the park. For more information contact the park office at 785-753-4971.
Donations for the show can be mailed to the Lovewell Lake Association, c/o Kim Wiesner, P.O. Box 472, Concordia, KS 666901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.