JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — The Lovewell Lake Association once again has raised the money to present a fireworks show at Lovewell State Park here Sept. 3.

The show will begin at dusk — about 8:15 p.m. — at the Cedar Point Boat Ramp in the park. In case of inclement weather, the show likely would be rescheduled for the following evening, Sept. 4.

