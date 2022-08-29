JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — The Lovewell Lake Association once again has raised the money to present a fireworks show at Lovewell State Park here Sept. 3.
The show will begin at dusk — about 8:15 p.m. — at the Cedar Point Boat Ramp in the park. In case of inclement weather, the show likely would be rescheduled for the following evening, Sept. 4.
Individual fireworks still are prohibited in all areas of the Lovewell state park and wildlife area, including the Twin Coves trailer area and the Lovewell Cabin area west of the state park.
A vehicle ermit is required for entrance to the state park. For more information call the park office at 785-753-4971.
To donate for the fireworks display, write to Lovewell Lake Association, c/o Denise Bauman, 1401 L St., Concordia, KS 66901.
