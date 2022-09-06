JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Lovewell State Park here will sponsor a 3D Archery shoot Sunday.
Registration runs 9-10 a.m. at the state park archery range just north of Cottonwood Campground. Organizers are suggesting a $10 donation in lieu of an entry fee.
A Steel Deer competition will begin at noon, with a $5 donation from participants suggested and a cash payback to the winner.
Sunday also is Free Park Entrance Day at Lovewell. Vehicle permits are not required to enter the park on that day. Camping permits still are required for those camping overnight.
In other news, the park now has been placed in a fire/burn ban due to the drought and extreme fire hazard conditions. Wood campfires will not be allowed within the park, and only covered gas, charcoal or pellet grills will be allowed.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice, once sufficient precipitation has been received in the park.
For more information, call the park office at 785-753-4971.
