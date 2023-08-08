JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Campers at Lovewell State Park here Saturday can get themselves into the holiday spirit a little early as part of the park’s 21st annual Campground Christmas event.
Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Christmas theme. Those wishing to participate must register at the state park office by 5 p.m. Campsites will be judged after 8 p.m., and prizes will be awarded 11 a.m. Sunday at the Beach Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.