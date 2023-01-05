Purdue Ohio St Basketball
Ohio State center Felix Okpara (right) blocks a shot by Purdue center Zach Edey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday.

 Paul Vernon/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3 pointer.

