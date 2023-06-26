CWS Finals Baseball
LSU closer Gavin Guidry (1) hugs teammates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha Monday.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP

OMAHA — A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night in the third and deciding game of the finals.

LSU (54-17) staved off elimination three times in bracket play and bounced back from the humiliating 24-4 loss in Game 2 to claim its seventh championship, second to Southern California’s 12.

