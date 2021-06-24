At the beginning of “Luca,” I noticed similarities to the Disney Animation classic “The Little Mermaid.” In each movie, both leads are intrigued by people on land and their objects. They are also discouraged from visiting the surface by protective parents.
In “The Little Mermaid,” Ariel is transformed into a human by Ursula, the sea witch, after she convinces the young mermaid to give up her voice. Ursula is a villain who is using Ariel to attack King Triton. Here is where the plots diverge. A sea witch doesn’t persuade Luca. He is encouraged to go to the surface by Alberto, a young man his age, who wants to have fun away from the sea.
Another reason these movies are different from each other is that the leads are two different sea creatures. Ariel is a beautiful mermaid, but Luca and Alberto are “sea monsters.” They don’t just have fish-like tails. Instead, their whole bodies are similar to fish and sea creatures, making them more intimidating to humans.
That is, until they step onto the surface and out of the water. When they are dry on land, they transform into humans. But the moment they get water on themselves, they return to their sea creature scaliness. This potential transformation creates tension throughout the film because the boys must avoid water; otherwise, their true identities will be revealed.
Making matters worse, the town the boys enter is eager to find and kill their species. This detail makes it even tenser for them as they dodge raindrops, water jugs, and the splash of the sea. Of course, “Luca” is an animated family film, too, so their water avoidance is mined for laughs.
Much of that humor is provided by the hijinks in hiding, but it’s also present because the two leads are terrific at humorously delivering their lines. Jacob Tremblay plays Luca, and Jack Dylan Grazer plays Alberto. Both of these young actors fit their roles well and find humor in the dialogue. Grazer is confident and sarcastic, which matches nicely with Grazer’s performance in “Shazam.” On the other hand, Tremblay is nervous and naive in a sweet way, which is similar to his role in “Good Boys.” Together they form an undeniable friendship.
That friendship is what enticed me most about this new film. We don’t often see friendships between young men at the center of an animated movie. So much of the time animated movies feature a grand adventure or quest, or a film is focused more on a romantic relationship. Thankfully, that isn’t the case. More boys need to see healthy friendships play out in movies like this one, but Luca and Alberto aren’t alone.
Giulia, played by newcomer Emma Berman, joins the boys as they seek opportunities to make enough money for a worn-down Vespa. Berman may be new to movies, but she is a natural who I’m sure we will see in plenty of films in the future. She perfectly captures the spunky and confident attitude of Giulia while also giving her an emotional side too.
While the movie’s focus is Luca, Alberto, and Giulia’s budding friendship, the three also attempt to champion a bizarre triathlon consisting of biking, swimming, and eating. I like the inclusion of this competition because it keeps the stakes relatively small. The contest is vital to our leads, but it’s not a world-ending event. By keeping the stakes small, the Pixar storytellers can focus more on character development.
“Luca” may have similarities to “The Little Mermaid,” but there is enough difference here, so it’s certainly worth seeing. With fantastic performances from a young cast and a focused plot, “Luca” is a great fish out of water story for the whole family.
