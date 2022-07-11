That oldtime religion fused with 1970s folk music will rise to the rafters at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd during its Chicago Folk Worship Service communion celebration at 9 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at 1338 N. Saunders Ave.
The service is free and open to the public. Good Shepherd is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Introduced in Chicago by composer Arthur Gorman in 1972, the sacred choral service initially was conceived to breathe life into the formal church service liturgy — particularly among college-age students – by meshing traditional Lutheran worship with folk music performed on guitar, piano and flute.
A once-popular mode of worship on college campuses across the United States, the contemporary service long was a favorite conduit of worship to Good Shepherd parishioner Mary Augustin, who frequented services at the Lutheran Student Center during her college days at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the mid-1970s.
“It was just so uplifting,” Augustin said of the service. “You had to get there early or you couldn’t get a seat. We just loved this service, especially the songs we would snap our fingers to.
“There is just something about it that timeless and peaceful and beautiful. It brings you back to a different time. It feels really spiritual and has a lot of depth to it.”
After more than a decade of trying to get the service added to the church calendar, Augustin finally was able to convince then-interim pastor Mary Froh to resurrect the classic service, which she said has nearly vanished after igniting a spirit of enthusiasm among church youth for more than a quarter-century.
Following the church’s traditional liturgical order, the toe-tapping arrangement includes several traditional church songs set to folk and jazz music. Drawing from the booklet released in 1972, the service begins with an Entrance Rite, followed by Song of Praise; Al-le-lu-le, Aleluia; Creed; Deacon’s Prayer; Create in Me; Thanksgiving; Lord’s Prayer, Lamb of God; Simeon’s Song: Send Us Forth in Peace: and Blessing.
Rehearsals for the celebratory service at Good Shepherd began in February and have included s number of sing-a-long instructional sessions with the congregation.
Already Augustin feels the spirit moving through the musical prayer service, which she says more resembles such forerunners as “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Godspell” than the sounds of iconic folk composers like Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary.
She hopes the service will be adapted at Good Shepherd as an annual or semi-annual event.
“Every time I do this service it is so joyful,” she said. “It’s just beautiful and timeless. It doesn’t feel old.”
Though not a production as such, the church will be breaking out several colorful Kool-Aid-dyed banners from previous special occasion services, along with flowers and plants, to elevate the celebration.
Cindy Uden will perform on guitar, with Mary Plock on piano and Deb Johnson on flute. A musician who has anchored bands for nearly 40 years, Uden said it didn’t take her long to embrace the spiritual vibe present in the musical adaptation.
“I had heard some of it here and there, but I had never attended that worship service,” Uden said. “It has a real ’70s flavor, with a little bit of the old spiritual sounds, also. It takes the traditional words of our prayers and liturgy and puts them to great music.
“I think ‘70s music is the best, and it has got a lot of the same chord progressions and chording patterns that remind me of the folk music scene. It’s not too difficult to play — it’s simple, like music was back then.”
Given Augustin’s limited exposure to public performance, Uden said she has been particularly impressed by how well she has done showcasing the songs for the musicians and congregation.
“She’s probably never sung in public before, but when she does, she has a beautiful voice,” Uden said. “She attended those services quite often as a college student, so she’s got it down and is doing a great job.”
Plock, a part-time worship musician at Good Shepherd, said she, too, has had little trouble interpreting the song arrangements, which she says evoke memories she is all-too-happy to revisit.
“It was exciting for me to learn this music with the other musicians,” Plock said. “It’s very approachable, very reminiscent of the 1970s worship music.
"It’s very peaceful, and I really enjoyed getting to know this service. That music is so much a part of my background, and knowing this congregation, I think they’ll really embrace this style and message of peace and hope.”
Parishioner Joyce Grothen is working overtime to promote the service, which she thinks will be well attended and well received. She anticipates the music will awaken a spirit of enthusiasm among all who hear it, especially younger listeners.
“This music brings the liturgy to life,” Grothen said. “It is timeless, lively, and has got rhythm to it. I think that is what the appeal to college kids was back then.
"It's not a performance. It will just make worship more meaningful because it is different and unique. There is a lot of liveliness to it and also some very serious parts to it, so it has a nice variety. I think this era will enjoy it.”
