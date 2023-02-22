The role of "dark money" in politics will be in the spotlight Friday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Hastings.
Guest speaker Kate High will present the program "Casting Light on Dark Money" in the noon program at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St. The program is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to bring their own brown-bag lunch.
High researched the 2016 Nebraska legislative elections and campaign finance rues and laws. She compares Nebraska's rules with neighboring states'. Based on High's findings, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska conducted a study of "Money in Politics" in 2020-21.
Friday's program will provide an explanation of what "dark money" is and how it is part of Nebraska's political landscape. High also will speak about the overall effect of Nebraska's campaign finance laws on the state Legislature and how Nebraska's laws could be updated and improved.
