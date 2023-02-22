The role of "dark money" in politics will be in the spotlight Friday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Hastings.

Guest speaker Kate High will present the program "Casting Light on Dark Money" in the noon program at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St. The program is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to bring their own brown-bag lunch.

