Hastings, Nebraska, resident Madeline L. Peterson, 90, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 9, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Loup Fork Cemetery in Boelus, NE.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Madeline was born on October 20, 1932, to Ted and Marie (Sonderup) Petersen in Dannebrog, Nebraska.
She graduated from Boelus High School in 1950. Madeline married Robert Peterson on October 9, 1954, in Dannebrog.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Peterson.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Ted Peterson, David and Rosie Peterson, Laura and Ken Roberts, Amy and John Kerrins; grandchildren, Jesse Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Samantha Kerrins, Kathleen Kerrins; great-grandson, Charlie Roberts; great-granddaughter, Evie-Rae Roberts; and another great-grandchild arriving this fall.
