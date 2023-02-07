Super Bowl QB Shuffle Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29 in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke/AP

The Chiefs and Eagles are bringing MVP finalists Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl to cap a season in which the NFL had a glaring amount of instability at quarterback. A total of 68 QBs started at least one game, a record for a non-strike year. Nearly half of all changes during the regular season were because of injuries at the most important position, despite the league’s efforts to try to keep QBs healthy. A record 13 teams used at least three starters, including the San Francisco 49ers, whose season ended in the NFC title game when they had no healthy quarterbacks available.

It matters that Patrick Mahomes is spectacularly talented, of course. Might matter just as much that he is almost always available for the Kansas City Chiefs.

