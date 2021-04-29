A 23-year-old Hastings man has been charged in Adams County Court for allegedly raping and cutting a 15-year-old girl.
Jeromy Naslund of 222 S. Cedar Ave. was charged April 15 with first-degree sexual assault of a minor and intentional child abuse.
Naslund appeared in court on April 22 where Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft appointed the public defender’s office to represent him and set bond at $250,000.
A further hearing is scheduled for May 7 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Naslund met the alleged victim on Snapchat and convinced her to send nude photos. The two later met and had sexual contact.
On April 9, Naslund picked the alleged victim up and took her to his apartment. Once inside, Naslund reportedly got aggressive, struck the girl and choked her. Then he reportedly raped her and carved words on her bottom with some kind of sharp instrument.
First-degree sexual assault of a minor is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.