A 27-year-old Hastings man denied threatening a newspaper carrier with a butcher knife in in Adams County Court on Monday.
Joseph Furrow of 711 E. Fourth St. pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threats, using a deadly weapon in a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cody Taylor was delivering a newspaper at 715 E. Fourth St. on March 8 when a shirtless Furrow allegedly ran after Taylor with a butcher knife.
No one was injured in the incident.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.