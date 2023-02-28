New Eagle Scout
Kaleb Mangers of Juniata recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Mangers, the son of Brian and Theresa Mangers, has been involved in scouting organizations since first grade. He is a member of Scouts BSA Troop No. 207 and has earned 27 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA.
Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Mangers created an outdoor bulletin board kiosk south of the Hastings Museum.
